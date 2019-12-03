Anika S. Jones

Direct & Client Litigation Attorney

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Growing up under sometimes adverse conditions in Brooklyn, New York, Anika Jones learned from her parents that, as she puts it, “current circumstances do not dictate future success. Instead, success is determined by an individual’s hard work and discipline.”

That principle has served Jones well. It helped her earn a Master of Science from St. John’s University, her law degree from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and to craft a professional career studded with successes.

The principle also instilled in her a passion for community service. She mentors three full-time employees at work and provides free legal aid to unaccompanied underage immigrants as a volunteer attorney for the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland.

“Despite the many successful transactions I have facilitated and actions I have taken to mitigate risk and avoid litigation, holistically, my most significant professional accomplishment has been the opportunities in which I have mentored others so that they can achieve and realize their greatest potential,” Jones said.

“I embody Muhammad Ali’s philosophy that, ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have on earth’.”