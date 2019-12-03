Quantcast

Anne Arundel executive moves to control ‘reckless’ development

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 3, 2019

A year after Steuart Pittman took office, the horse trainer turned Anne Arundel County executive is aiming to rein in “reckless” growth in the jurisdiction. Taming development in the county, Pittman said, is the major reason voters backed him in 2018. Piecing together a strategy that balances the need for new development with protecting the county’s ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo