Anne Smith | Hudson Cook

Anne Smith has joined the Hanover office of Hudson Cook LLP as an associate.

Smith advises financial institutions, licensed lenders, loan servicers and finance companies on issues related to compliance with federal and state laws. She also assists clients with licensing requirements, credit reporting, mortgage servicing, debt collection and bankruptcy guidelines, and developing nationwide lending programs. Anne also assists investor clients with due diligence relating to fintech, bank partnerships, small business lending, consumer financing, and title lending.

