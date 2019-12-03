Christa Kerrigan, AIA

Partner

Waldon Studio Architects

In fewer than nine years, Christa Kerrigan has risen from an entry-level designer to partner at Waldon Studio Architects, where she champions fair pay and parental leave policies for staff.

“I am driven by an innate desire to create an equal playing field for women in the workplace, working within the system and elevating my position so that I can make changes in the industry that benefit others,” Kerrigan wrote.

At the architecture studio with offices in Columbia, Baltimore and Washington, where women make up 62% of the workforce, Kerrigan also serves as principal, business development director and K12 Studio director. She worked in design positions for True Design Services and World Architects and Engineers and as an intern at Carnegie Mellon University Housing Services, before joining Waldon.

Outside the office, Kerrigan serves on the board of Anne Arundel Community College and has served in many roles for the AIA Future Architects Resources committee: SkillsUSA Student Architecture program judge, Howard County STEM Festival volunteer and architect mentor and promoter of renowned female architect Poldi Hirsch.

She is a 2017 Leadership Howard County graduate.