Erika Lopez-Finn

Business Intelligence Analyst

Amazon Web Services

Erika Lopez-Finn joined Amazon Web Services as a Business Intelligence Analyst in June. She provides data analysis to accelerate public sector cloud adoption at the state and local level.

Previously, she spent nearly seven years working for Montgomery County Government keeping Montgomery County fiscally responsible. She spent her weekends tutoring Washington children through the Latino Student Fund.

“My commitment to change is rooted in the fact that I had much academic and leadership support during my youth, and I view it as my responsibility to extend that support to others who are in need,” Lopez-Finn wrote.

She was named the Montgomery County Office of Management and Budget Employee of the Year in 2014 has also served as treasurer of the Montgomery County Collaboration Council.

Lopez-Finn created a cost-benefit analysis of the $23.1 million Rockville Core project, helping to offset the county’s financial burden.

She is a member of Prospanica and is proud of its work supporting and empowering Hispanic workers and her personal work supporting diversity. She has worked in Santiago, Chile and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Lopez-Finn received two bachelor’s degrees, in history and international studies, from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 2009. She earned two master’s degrees, in international relations and public administration, from Syracuse University in 2012.