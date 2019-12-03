Quantcast

Indictment accuses 25 jail officers of using excessive force

By: Associated Press December 3, 2019

Authorities say 25 correctional officers have been indicted on charges they used excessive force on prisoners at state-operated jails in Baltimore. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Tuesday’s indictment accuses the officers of assaulting and threatening detainees at four correctional facilities, tampering with evidence and falsifying documents. Mosby announced the charges with Department of Public Safety ...

