Jennifer L. Kouo, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor, Visiting Research Professor, Founder

Towson University, University of Maryland, College Park, EduCoLab LLC

Jennifer Kouo’s mission to gain support for the one in 59 children with autism spectrum disorder extends beyond Towson University where she teaches future educators about the disorder.

“With great hope for the future, I look to improve the lives of others, with the fiery passion and belief that ‘moonshot thinking’ disrupts patterns of complacency, and seeks to question and improve the world around us,” wrote Kouo, an assistant professor in special education at Towson, which has awarded her its Teacher of Excellence award.

Kouo has published papers and presented nationally about autism. She received the France-Merrick Award this year for her work analyzing the medical experiences of autistic patients and families.

Kouo is working with her husband, Dr. Ted Kouo, an emergency physician at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, to design a mobile application to improve care for autistic emergency patients. She recently founded EduCoLab LLC, which seeks to merge diverse fields, such as engineering and medicine, with education.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Towson, a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a doctorate in autism research from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2016.