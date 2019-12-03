Kayleigh Keilty

Attorney

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Touting a lifelong knack for solving problems, Kayleigh Keilty said she rolls up her sleeves whenever she can, helping charities throughout Baltimore and fighting hard as an attorney for Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP.

“I solve problems,” Keilty wrote. “I try not to complain or dwell on insufficiencies and unfairness, but rather contemplate and execute solutions.”

One year after passing the bar, Keilty was entrusted with more than 200 federal cases. The challenge helped her gain valuable legal experience and a reputation for her work ethic and dependability, she wrote.

Keilty began volunteering for the Brigance Brigade Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting Lou Gehrig’s disease, after losing her mother to the disease, and is board chair and on its HR committee. Keilty also chaired the Baltimore City Bar Personal Injury committee and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention board. She also helps disadvantaged teens through Living Classrooms’ Girl’s Empowerment Mission program.

Keilty earned a bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2013. In 2017, The Daily Record honored Keilty with its VIP Award.