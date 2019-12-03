Quantcast

Maryland law still unclear on medical cannabis use by employees

By: Heather Cobun December 3, 2019

Maryland employers, employees and job seekers who wonder what protections and rights, if any, medical cannabis patients have in the workplace are still waiting for guidance from legislators or a court. Though legislatures and courts across the country have addressed questions about medical cannabis use by employees, Maryland law is silent on the topic and attorneys ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo