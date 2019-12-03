Rachael Harrison | Long & Foster

Rachael Harrison joined the Eastern Shore office of Long & Foster Real Estate where she will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers.

Harrison is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more.

Harrison holds membership in the National Association of Realtors, the Maryland Association of Realtors and the Mid-shore Board of Realtors.

