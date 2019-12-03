Quantcast

Records: Giuliani, Nunes and White House in frequent contact

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly December 3, 2019

WASHINGTON — A new report from Democrats compiling evidence on impeachment has revealed extensive contact between President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the Intelligence panel. The report released Tuesday includes phone records obtained from AT&T and Verizon that show Giuliani also was in frequent contact with ...

