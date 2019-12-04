Alan Orman | Greenspring Realty Partners

Alan Orman, a commercial real estate brokerage professional with more than 35 years of industry experience, has joined Greenspring Realty Partners Inc. as senior adviser.

GRP is a Baltimore-based commercial real estate and investment company that focuses on the acquisition of opportunistic real estate investments, as well as providing a range of brokerage services to owners and investors.

