Alan Orman | Greenspring Realty Partners

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2019

orman-alan-greenspring-realty-partnersAlan Orman, a commercial real estate brokerage professional with more than 35 years of industry experience, has joined Greenspring Realty Partners Inc. as senior adviser.

GRP is a Baltimore-based commercial real estate and investment company that focuses on the acquisition of opportunistic real estate investments, as well as providing a range of brokerage services to owners and investors.

