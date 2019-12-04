Quantcast

Butler leaves BGE with Exelon promotion; Khouzami named new CEO

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2019

CHICAGO -- Exelon Corporation Wednesday announced it has appointed Calvin G. Butler Jr., CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, as senior executive vice president of Exelon and CEO of Exelon Utilities, a role he has held on an interim basis since Oct. 15. Carim Khouzami, currently senior vice president and chief operating officer of Exelon Utilities, ...

