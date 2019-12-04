Charles Gruver | Long & Foster

Charles Gruver has joined the Perry Hall office of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Gruver brings a wealth of experience from the military and his dual degrees in marketing/advertising and multi-media technology.

He has completed multiple Long & Foster’s advanced real estate courses and continues to build his business while serving in the Maryland National Guard.

Gruver holds membership in the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors, Maryland Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Prior to joining the Long & Foster team, Gruver served in the army, commanding two specialized units, and deploying to Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.