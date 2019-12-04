Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Ferguson taps Smith to lead Judicial Proceedings Committee

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 4, 2019

Sen. Will Smith has been named the new chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. Incoming Senate President William "Bill" Ferguson made the announcement at a party to welcome Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat and U.S. naval intelligence officer,  home from a six-month tour in Afghanistan. The announcement comes one day after Sen. Robert "Bobby" Zirkin, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo