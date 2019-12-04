Quantcast

James White, head of the Maryland Port Administration, resigns

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 4, 2019

The director of the Maryland Port Administration is leaving at the end of the year. James White, who is in his second stint leading the port administration, tendered his resignation Wednesday afternoon. Erin Henson, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation, confirmed Wednesday evening that White will leave his post on Dec.31. A reason was ...

