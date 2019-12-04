Laura M. Carr | WMS Partners

Laura M. Carr has joined Baltimore-based WMS Partners as a principal and chief advisory officer and will report to company CEO Todd Wickwire.

She will lead the firm’s financial advisory team of 30 talented professionals and also join the firm’s operating committee.

Carr was most recently with PNC Wealth Management, a division of PNC Bank, where she was senior vice president and chief operating officer working with senior leadership to coordinate the planning, execution and oversight of key management initiatives, including budgeting, risk management, strategy, operations, reporting, and client solutions.

Prior to this role, she was senior vice president and managing director of asset management leading key administrative and operational activities involving the division’s outsourced CIO services, retirement plan services and proprietary institutional asset management businesses.

Carr began her career at Mercantile-Safe Deposit and Trust Company (a predecessor to PNC Bank) and over her nearly three-decade career held numerous leadership positions, including senior vice president and chief administrative officer of the Institutional Asset Management Group, senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions for institutional investments and director of business administration for investments and wealth management.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in paralegal studies from Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University) and an MBA from Loyola University Maryland.

