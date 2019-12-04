Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals, Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2019

Maryland Court of Appeals Contact Law; Promissory note: Under the principles of contract interpretation, a promissory note provision outlining the amount that an employee would be required to repay under a company’s tuition loan program in the event that the person “terminated” his or her employment with the company applied to employees who quit their employment ...

