MARCUS JERROD JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Malicious destruction of property In the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Marcus Jerrod Jones guilty of assault in the second degree, burglary in the fourth degree, and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000. Jones was sentenced to thirteen years in prison. Jones raises two ...

