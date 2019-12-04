Quantcast

Md. chambers of commerce back maglev linking Baltimore and DC

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 4, 2019

Potential for Northeast Maglev’s proposed high-speed train line to bolster the regional economy by reducing congestion between Washington and Baltimore has convinced a quartet of business advocacy groups to endorse the scheme. Representatives from the chambers of commerce from Baltimore, Prince George’s and northern Anne Arundel counties and from Baltimore City said on Wednesday they back ...

