‘Shall issue’ states back Supreme Court challenge to Md. handgun law

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 4, 2019

Twenty-one “shall issue” states have backed a Maryland gun rights group’s appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing the state handgun permit law’s requirement that applicants provide the state with a “good and substantial reason” to carry a handgun outside the home violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Led by Alabama, the 21 states ...

