Complaint dismissed in dispute between two former law partners

By: Louis Krauss December 5, 2019

A complaint filed by an attorney against his former law partner has been dismissed in Baltimore Circuit Court. In the complaint, filed in December 2018, Roger J. Bennett alleged that his former partner, David F. Albright, misled him by sending Bennett fraudulent, post-dated settlement documents that he believed deprived him of fees. The two lawyers ran Bennett ...

