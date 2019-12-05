Quantcast

Hogan’s education agenda focuses on school construction, ‘accountability’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 5, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday called on lawmakers to support his proposals for education targeted at bricks and mortar as well as student performance. The proposals for a massive infusion of school construction funds and "accountability" provisions from the second term governor come nearly a month before lawmakers reconvene in the state capital to devote ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo