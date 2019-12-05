Quantcast

House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick December 5, 2019

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. ''Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said. "The president leaves us no choice but to act." Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly before Christmas. With somber tones, ...

