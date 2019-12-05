Quantcast

Marketing cannabis via social media, texts and deals

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 5, 2019

While the pharmaceutical industry spends billions on national advertising, Maryland’s medical cannabis industry tends to market more intimately, relying on intriguing product names, text message and social media advertising -- and good old-fashioned deals. Such an approach makes sense with a limited audience. Maryland’s 85 cannabis dispensaries can sell only to the approximately 90,000 Maryland patients ...

