Hood College staff to help park service fight DC algae bloom

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2019

Staff at a Maryland college will research ways of treating algae blooms at a park area on the National Mall. Hood College’s Center for Coastal and Watershed Studies has been awarded a cooperative agreement with the National Park Service to research methods of mitigating blue-green algae blooms in the lake at Constitution Gardens. Potentially toxic blue-green algae, also ...

