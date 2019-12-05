Quantcast

The long arm of arbitration agreements

By: Paul Mark Sandler December 5, 2019

You might be surprised to learn that, in certain circumstances, nonsignatories to a contract containing an arbitration clause may be forced to arbitrate. But that’s the law. I would like to share this with you, as reported by one of the lawyers involved in the following (fictional) matter: The Warrens entered into a home improvement contract ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo