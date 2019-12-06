Quantcast

Alley Cat Rescue sterilizes cats in Africa to protect wildcats

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2019

A Maryland nonprofit dedicated to the welfare of cats has sterilized and vaccinated more than 1700 free-roaming domestic and stray cats in South Africa.

