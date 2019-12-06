Quantcast

JERMAINE BRIDGES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress testimony -- Refreshed recollection In 2018, a jury convicted appellant Jermaine Bridges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and theft after he and a co-conspirator1 forcibly transferred $11 from a victim using a payment app on the victim’s own phone. On appeal, Bridges challenges certain testimony and evidence related to ...

