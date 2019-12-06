Quantcast

KENNETH FRIZZELL DIGGS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Cell phone On July 2, 2016, Amanda Duer and Derik Henderson were shot. Ms. Duer did not survive, but Mr. Henderson lived to identify the shooter as appellant Kenneth Frizzell Diggs, Jr. After a five-day trial, a jury in the Circuit Court for Howard County convicted Diggs of ...

