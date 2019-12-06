Quantcast

Perman to start at USM next month; Jarrell named interim at UMB

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 6, 2019

Jay Perman will take over as chancellor of the University System of Maryland Jan. 6, the system announced Friday, prior to the start of the next legislative session. To replace Perman as the president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, the Board of Regents named Bruce Jarrell as interim president. Perman was announced as the successor to ...

