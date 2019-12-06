Quantcast

Pittman awaits Anne Arundel development moratorium advice

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 6, 2019

Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman expects to know in a few weeks whether a development moratorium along two major thoroughfares is feasible, but he says  he's considering alternatives to stave off more traffic adding to the danger on congested roads. Currently, the county's law office is researching if the volume of car crashes in the Route ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo