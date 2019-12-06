Quantcast

ROBERT SMALLWOOD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Life The appellant, Robert P. Smallwood, contends that the Circuit Court for Baltimore City erred in sentencing him to life in prison. According to Mr. Smallwood, the maximum sentence the court was permitted to impose was life, suspend all but 80 years. We ... Read the opinion.

