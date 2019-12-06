Quantcast

The working class doesn’t want grand plans

By: The Washington Post David Von Drehle December 6, 2019

A young man I know, an electrician in training, was telling me the other day about building computer server racks at his company's fabrication facility. I grew enthusiastic as I realized he was describing a little piece of a major trend in the construction industry: Components of building projects are manufactured far from the site, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo