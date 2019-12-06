Quantcast

US gains a robust 266,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber December 6, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring in the United States jumped last month to its highest level since January as U.S. employers shrugged off trade conflicts and a global slowdown and added 266,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in October, matching a half-century low, the Labor Department reported Friday. And wages rose a solid ...

