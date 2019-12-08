Quantcast

In 2020, how can I …?

By: Veronica Cool December 8, 2019

I just finished the last of my Thanksgiving leftovers and am knee-deep in managing my children’s gift expectations. But I’m also juggling calls from several acquaintances asking, “How can I …”?  Insert “start transitioning out of my role into something else” or “start my own business.” In short, as people often do during the holidays, they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo