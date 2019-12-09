Quantcast

4th Circuit strikes down Md. law, says it violates freedoms of speech, press

Act violates free speech, press, court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 9, 2019

The Maryland General Assembly has violated the First Amendment in its zeal to prevent foreign interference in state and local elections, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down as violating the freedoms of speech and press a 2018 law that would have required news outlets accepting political advertisements ...

