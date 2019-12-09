Quantcast

Amazon: Trump’s ‘improper pressure’ doomed Pentagon bid

By: Associated Press Matt O’Brien and Joseph Pisani December 9, 2019

Amazon says President Donald Trump's "improper pressure" and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing contract to Microsoft in October. Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the decision should be revisited because of "substantial and pervasive errors" ...

