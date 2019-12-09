Quantcast

House impeachment hearing gets rancorous as lawyers testify

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick December 9, 2019

Top House lawyers sparred heatedly with lawmakers and each other over the impeachment case against President Donald Trump on Monday in an acrimonious hearing as Democrats prepare formal charges.

