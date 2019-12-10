ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE LITIGATION ATTORNEY

This is an exciting time to join Lawrence Law, which is expanding and recently moved its office to The Warehouse at Camden Yards. The firm seeks an associate attorney to join its thriving business litigation, and government enforcement and white-collar defense practices in Baltimore. The associate will gain direct, hands-on experience in all aspects of litigation, as well as government investigations and

prosecutions, from client intake through trial. The ideal candidate is licensed in MD, and preferably DC, with a minimum of two years of civil litigation experience. Compensation includes a base salary of $90,000, or higher based on experience, and a discretionary annual bonus.

To apply:

Please send your resume with an email to Lisa Tenerowicz at lisa@lawrencelawllc.com explaining why you are interested in the position and noting in detail your relevant litigation experience.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.