Baker Donelson attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers

Michael A. Schollaert, Paul S. Sugar, Sanford V. Teplitzky, Geoffrey S. Tobias, M. Hamilton Whitman Jr. and John Anthony Wolf, all shareholders in the Baltimore office of Baker Donelson, were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.