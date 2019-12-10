Quantcast

Baker Donelson attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2019

First row, from left, Michael A. Schollaert and Paul S. Sugar; Second row, Sanford V. Teplitzky and Geoffrey S. Tobias; Third row, M. Hamilton Whitman Jr. and John Anthony Wolf.

First row, from left, Michael A. Schollaert and Paul S. Sugar; Second row, Sanford V. Teplitzky and Geoffrey S. Tobias; Third row, M. Hamilton Whitman Jr. and John Anthony Wolf.

Michael A. Schollaert, Paul S. Sugar, Sanford V. Teplitzky, Geoffrey S. Tobias, M. Hamilton Whitman Jr. and John Anthony Wolf, all shareholders in the Baltimore office of Baker Donelson, were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo