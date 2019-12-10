Baker Donelson attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers
By: Daily Record Staff
December 10, 2019
5:35 pm Tue, December 10, 2019
Maryland Daily Record
First row, from left, Michael A. Schollaert and Paul S. Sugar; Second row, Sanford V. Teplitzky and Geoffrey S. Tobias; Third row, M. Hamilton Whitman Jr. and John Anthony Wolf.
Michael A. Schollaert, Paul S. Sugar, Sanford V. Teplitzky, Geoffrey S. Tobias, M. Hamilton Whitman Jr. and John Anthony Wolf, all shareholders in the Baltimore office of Baker Donelson, were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers.
Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.