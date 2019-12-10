Quantcast

Hogan appoints 2 to bench in Montgomery County

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 10, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan filled two vacancies on the Montgomery County Circuit Court Tuesday, appointing a family division magistrate judge and a partner at a local law firm to the bench. Magistrate Bibi Berry and Michael McAuliffe filled vacancies created by the retirements of Judges Terrence J. McGann and Nelson W. Rupp Jr., respectively. “The appointment of these qualified ...

