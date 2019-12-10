Dan Dobbs | Standard Solar

Standard Solar Inc., specializing in the development and financing of commercial solar electric systems nationwide, promoted Dan Dobbs to chief financial officer.

Dobbs moves into the CFO role from executive vice president, structured finance. He joined the organization in December 2018, coming to Standard Solar from SunEdison and Solar Grid Storage.

Dobbs’ appointment was part of a concerted effort by the company to secure leading talent with the experience to grow and expand its leadership position in the industry.

