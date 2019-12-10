FEATURED MOVER | Linda Schaefer Cameron, Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute, an internationally renowned organization with the mission of improving the lives of children, adolescents, and adults with disorders and injuries of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system, named Linda Schaefer Cameron as vice president of philanthropy.

With more than 20 years of experience in fundraising and philanthropy, Cameron will apply her extensive skills and expertise to further enhance the Institute’s philanthropic efforts. As vice president of philanthropy and a member of Kennedy Krieger’s leadership team, Cameron is responsible for helping to shape the Institute’s strategic plan, and design and implement its next capital campaign.

Cameron spent more than 15 years as a fundraising and philanthropy consultant for CCS Fundraising, internationally known as the largest development firm serving more than 500 clients a year in the U.S. and abroad.

At CCS, Cameron was managing director and partner, where she worked in collaboration with hundreds of nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions across all sectors including health care, secondary and higher education, arts and culture, and human services

Her areas of expertise include capital endowment campaign design and management, strategy development, volunteer training, development assessments, and working with the board members and executive leadership to advance philanthropy to fund an organization’s mission. Her work has helped organizations raise over $1 billion.

Prior to CCS, Cameron was the director of corporate relations at the American Heart Association in Baltimore, where she served as a senior member of the local development team and worked directly with the Association’s regional board members. In this position, Cameron was responsible for the development of relationships in the corporate community and securing funding. She was also the director of external relations at the Ethics Resource Center in Washington, where she led the startup of the ERC Fellows Program, which brought together chief executive officers, chief ethics officers, chief compliance officers of business and government, as well as those in academia, to discuss and address ethical issues in the workplace. With an eye towards solutions, Cameron also led the strategic planning and business development process at ERC. Cameron started her career in banking.

ABOUT LINDA SCHAEFER CAMERON

Resides in:

Baltimore County

Education:

Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from University of Richmond; Master of Business Administration, Loyola University Maryland Executive MBA Program.

If you had not chosen fundraising and philanthropy as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

In sixth grade I decided I would be a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, but by my mid-twenties that was off of the list! If I was not in the field of philanthropy, I would work in interior design with art. The opportunity to start with a clean slate and visualize a new space of beauty, that fits a personality or a feeling one is trying to capture for a home, or office or space for creativity, would be enjoyable. I would also have a partnership with artists or a gallery. I am in awe of people with artistic talent. Art is important in my home.

Recent vacation:

Before I started my new role at Kennedy Krieger several weeks ago, my husband and I traveled to Vienna, Austria and Florence, Italy. The architecture is amazing, and in the context of history, even more inspiring. The weather was mild, so it was possible to dine outside twice a day, which was lovely.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read a book, outside if possible.

Favorite book:

My favorite book is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee

Favorite quotation:

These rotate and center on patience or happiness such as: “Change your thoughts and you change your world,” — Norman Vincent Peale. A funny one that I just found (unattributed) is “Be Decisive. Right or wrong, please make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels who couldn’t make a decision.” I love it.

