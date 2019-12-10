Kramon & Graham attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers

Kramon & Graham, a Baltimore-based law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, announced today that 24 of its lawyers have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Maryland Super Lawyers publication.
For the 11th consecutive year, Kramon & Graham co-founder Andrew Jay Graham was named to the “Top 10: Maryland Super Lawyers” list for his work in Business Litigation. Natalie McSherry was selected for the “Top 50: 2020 Women Maryland Super Lawyers” list for her work in Health Care.
Named to the Maryland Super Lawyers list were:
Philip M. Andrews: Business Litigation; Government Contracts
Amy E. Askew: Civil Litigation; Professional Liability
Cynthia A. Berman: Real Estate
John A. Bourgeois: Business Litigation; Criminal Defense
John F. Dougherty: Government Contracts
Geoffrey H. Genth: Business Litigation
Ezra S. Gollogly: Insurance Coverage; Civil Litigation
Brian S. Goodman: General Litigation
Andrew Jay Graham: Business Litigation; Professional Liability; White Collar
Susan M. Hogan: Insurance Coverage
Steven M. Klepper: Appellate; Insurance Coverage
Jean E. Lewis: Business Litigation
M. Natalie McSherry: Health Care; Civil Litigation: Defense
Lee H. Ogburn: Insurance Coverage; Business Litigation
Jeffrey H. Scherr: Real Estate
David J. Shuster: Business Litigation; Construction Litigation: Business; Personal Injury – General: Plaintiff
Brian S. Southard: Real Estate
James P. Ulwick: Business Litigation; Criminal Defense; Civil Litigation; Intellectual Property Litigation
Six firm attorneys also appear on the Maryland Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:
Beth Evans: Insurance Coverage
Louis P. Malick: Business Litigation
Ryan A. Mitchell: Business Litigation
B. Summer Hughes Niazy: Business Litigation
Justin A. Redd: Criminal Defense
Callie J. Tucker: Real Estate
