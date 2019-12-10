Kramon & Graham attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers

Kramon & Graham , a Baltimore-based law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, announced today that 24 of its lawyers have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Maryland Super Lawyers publication.

For the 11th consecutive year, Kramon & Graham co-founder Andrew Jay Graham was named to the “Top 10: Maryland Super Lawyers” list for his work in Business Litigation. Natalie McSherry was selected for the “Top 50: 2020 Women Maryland Super Lawyers” list for her work in Health Care.

Named to the Maryland Super Lawyers list were:

Philip M. Andrews: Business Litigation; Government Contracts

Amy E. Askew: Civil Litigation; Professional Liability

Cynthia A. Berman: Real Estate

John A. Bourgeois: Business Litigation; Criminal Defense

John F. Dougherty: Government Contracts

Geoffrey H. Genth: Business Litigation

Ezra S. Gollogly: Insurance Coverage; Civil Litigation

Brian S. Goodman: General Litigation

Andrew Jay Graham: Business Litigation; Professional Liability; White Collar

Susan M. Hogan: Insurance Coverage

Steven M. Klepper: Appellate; Insurance Coverage

Jean E. Lewis: Business Litigation

M. Natalie McSherry: Health Care; Civil Litigation: Defense

Lee H. Ogburn: Insurance Coverage; Business Litigation

Jeffrey H. Scherr: Real Estate

David J. Shuster: Business Litigation; Construction Litigation: Business; Personal Injury – General: Plaintiff

Brian S. Southard: Real Estate

James P. Ulwick: Business Litigation; Criminal Defense; Civil Litigation; Intellectual Property Litigation

Six firm attorneys also appear on the Maryland Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:

Beth Evans: Insurance Coverage

Louis P. Malick: Business Litigation

Ryan A. Mitchell: Business Litigation

B. Summer Hughes Niazy: Business Litigation

Justin A. Redd: Criminal Defense

Callie J. Tucker: Real Estate

