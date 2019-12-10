Quantcast

Parking company reaches settlement with EEOC over firings

By: Heather Cobun December 10, 2019

LAZ Parking will pay $155,000 and refrain from discrimination based on national origin under an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC alleged that LAZ Parking, which operates parking lots nationwide, eliminated three long-term employees based on their national origin -- two were Moroccan and one was Ethiopian -- when it changed from ...

