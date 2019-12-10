Lisa Carmichael | Gross Mendelsohn

Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates hired Lisa Carmichael as director of business development.

Carmichael helps business and nonprofit leaders find solutions for their toughest business issues by connecting them with the right CPAs and advisors. She represents the firm at conferences, seminars and other events.

A seasoned business development professional with more than 13 years of experience, she is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.

