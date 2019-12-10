ADVERTISEMENT

OFFICE OF THE FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER

ASSISTANT FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER

The Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland seeks a criminal defense lawyer with 3 years or more of legal experience for our Baltimore office.

The Office of the Federal Public Defender operates under the authority of the Criminal Justice Act, 18 U.S.C., § 3006A, to provide representation to indigent defendants in federal criminal cases and related matters in the federal courts. Trial experience and outstanding legal research and writing skills preferred. Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Submit resume with cover letter explaining interest in federal criminal defense to: James Wyda, Federal Public Defender, 100 S. Charles Street, 9th Floor, Tower II, Baltimore, Maryland21201 or via email to sandra_fleming@fd.org. Closing date: January 15, 2020.

Successful candidate will be subject to a background check and an FBI fingerprint check.

The FPD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.