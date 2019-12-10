Quantcast

&Pizza signs lease at Baltimore’s Can Company

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2019

The Can Company has expanded its offerings through the signing of a new lease with &Pizza for 2,300 square feet. Headquartered in Washington, &Pizza is a fast-casual pizza chain that serves fresh personal pizzas in a modern setting. Each of &Pizza’s 39 locations nationwide are unique to its surrounding neighborhood with local interior design finishes. The Canton ...

