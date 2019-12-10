Shuang Liu | AACC

Dr. Shuang Liu has joined Anne Arundel Community College as associate vice president of continuous improvement and innovation analytics.

She brings to the table more than 20 years of higher education experience, most recently as Assistant Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness and Middle States Accreditation Liaison Officer for Goucher College.

Liu considers data part of a story that leads innovative thinkers to action and is especially keen about equity in higher education and completion for first generation students.

